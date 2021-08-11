Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: Strong storms are departing the area. It may take a few hours to totally clear showers out, but the severe threat is over. Otherwise, it’s partly cloudy overnight. Lows range across the 70s as it remains very muggy. There might be a patch or two of fog.
Tomorrow (Thursday): It’s mostly sunny and hot as you head out in the morning and it only gets worse with time. We’re in the mid-90s by early afternoon and humidity helps heat indexes shoot for 105 to 110, which is a dangerous level. Highs are in the upper 90s to around 100. If Washington hits 100, it’ll be the first time since 2016. While some storms may pop in the extreme heat, it looks like less of an issue than recent days. Winds are from the south-southwest around five to 10 mph, with stronger gusts.
Pollen update: Mold spores are moderate/high. Grass pollen is low/moderate. Tree and weed pollen are low.
Record watch: Washington Dulles International Airport set a record high today of 99 degrees today, besting the old mark for the date of 97 degrees. Records for tomorrow include 99 degrees in Washington, most recently in 2016. The low of 81 degrees in the same year seems safe, but it could be close.
At Dulles, tomorrow’s record high is 98 degrees in 2002. Up at Baltimore-Washington International Marshall Airport, it’s also 99 degrees, which was set in 1900.
