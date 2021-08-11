It’s noteworthy that the forecast models portray only general regions of storm coverage, timing and predominant mode of organization (or lack thereof); they do not help us localize individual cells or small complexes, down to the specific hour. Hours in advance, we do not receive any useful guidance on which of those cells will become severe. This puts forecasters in more of a reactionary mode, waiting to see what pops on radar and how those storms will behave over the next 30 to 60 minutes.