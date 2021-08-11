On satellite imagery, Fred didn’t appear terribly well-organized Wednesday morning. Most convection, or downpour and thunderstorm activity, was displaced east and southeast of the center. It appeared some was trying to wrap northwest around the storm’s disheveled low-level center, but each effort was being met with varying degrees of success. Until thunderstorm activity is a bit more symmetric about the storm center, it will be tricky for Fred to achieve any meaningful intensification.