Today (Thursday): There could be a few clouds left around from last night’s storms but they dissipate for a mostly sunny day. Heat builds and oppressive humidity holds (dew points in the low 70s). Highs reach record-threatening levels in the upper 90s to low 100s, with peak heat index values around 110. Light breezes from the southwest are of little comfort. Take it easy if you have to be out, and stay hydrated. Confidence: High
Tonight: A few showers and storms are possible in the evening. They should be limited in coverage (probably less numerous than the last few days) and short-lived, but could be produce some strong wind gusts and heavy downpours. Humidity remains oppressive with lows in the low to mid-70s. Winds calm after midnight. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Friday): Heat and humidity remain oppressive with a mostly sunny start to the day. Clouds bubble up in the afternoon, and showers and storms are likely in the area as a cool front begins to approach the area. Highs still reach the mid- to upper 90s. Winds are light from the southwest. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: The chance for scattered showers and storms continues through the evening. Lows hold in the low to mid-70s with partial clearing late. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
On Saturday the cool front moves across the area. This should set off a fairly organized band of showers and storms in the afternoon/evening. The increasing clouds and showers take the edge off the heat with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Overnight lows range through the 60s. Confidence: Medium
Conditions improve notably Sunday with lower humidity and highs only in the low to mid-80s under partly cloudy skies. The front does not push quite far enough south to clear the area out and there is the risk of some afternoon and evening showers, especially in our southern areas. Lows are mainly low to mid-60s. Confidence: Low-Medium
By Monday, tropical moisture (assuming Tropical Storm Fred survives) could begin expanding north into the area during the day. That puts the risk for a few showers to develop by later in the afternoon. Highs should hold in the low 80s. Confidence: Low
Snow potential index
A daily assessment of the potential for at least one inch of snow in the next week, on a 0-to-10 scale.
0/10 (→): If only.