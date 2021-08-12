Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: We’ll keep an eye out for storms this evening, but it’s certainly looking calmer. Any storm that does pop up could be strong to severe, with damaging winds the main threat outside heavy rain and lightning. A shower or storm may move in after dark from the north as well. Other than that, plan on partly cloudy skies. Lows range from about 75 to around 80. Muggy conditions persist.
Tomorrow (Friday): We wake up to a lot of sun and it stays that way much of the day. That’ll help readings soar once again. Temperatures take a small backward step from today, but with mid- to upper 90s there probably won’t be much rejoicing. Humidity helps it feel like 105 at times. Isolated or scattered late-day storms may pop up. Winds are from the south-southwest around five to 10 mph.
Pollen update: Mold spores are moderate/high. Tree, grass and weed pollen are low.
90s watch: Today was the 36th day of the year at or above 90. We’re about six above average to date, and we’ve now only got four more to go to get to the annual average.
