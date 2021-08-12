Tropical storm watches are up for the southeastern Bahamas and several provinces of eastern Cuba. On Thursday morning, the National Hurricane Center stated that a tropical storm watch will probably be expanded into the Florida Keys and the southern Florida Peninsula in the afternoon.
Rain chances increase in South Florida on Friday as Fred draws closer, with the stormiest conditions expected Saturday. The storm may gain some strength on approach, with heavy rain the main hazard of concern.
“Heavy rainfall could lead to areal, urban, and small stream flooding, along with possible rapid river rises across southern Florida,” the Hurricane Center wrote, predicting three to five inches of rain and isolated amounts up to eight inches.
By Sunday, Fred is predicted to pass through the eastern Gulf of Mexico and could strike the Florida Panhandle early Monday as a more significant tropical storm before spreading heavy rain into the southeast and perhaps the Mid-Atlantic through midweek.
Fred’s journey so far and its current status
Fred became a tropical storm late Monday night and was downgraded to a depression Wednesday evening as it traversed the island of Hispaniola, which encompasses the Dominican Republic and Haiti. Hispaniola, with mountains as high as 10,000 feet, is well-known for shredding tropical cyclones.
Gusty winds and heavy rains enveloped the island Wednesday. In the Dominican Republic, Fred downed trees, caused power outages and flooded parts the capital of Santo Domingo.
As of 11 a.m., the Hurricane Center found Fred near the eastern tip of Cuba, packing winds of 35 mph. It was moving swiftly west-northwest at 14 mph. This general speed and direction is expected in the short term before a curve toward the north as it approaches Florida late Friday.
Hurricane hunter aircraft investigating the storm this morning found an ill-defined center, with showers and storms displaced well to its east, indicative of a poorly organized weather system. High-altitude winds, blowing from west to east, were also creating shear, disrupting the system.
The environment for the system is expected to remain rather hostile Thursday, and it’s possible Fred could fall apart entirely. But it’s more likely that it will survive and that conditions will become more favorable for gradual organization and strengthening.
Irrespective of its intensity in the short term, heavy rain continues to be a threat, particularly for Cuba and the western Bahamas. Widespread amounts of two to four inches are a good bet, with isolated higher totals possible. This will continue to exacerbate flooding concerns in parts of the region.
The future of Fred is uncertain
The latest Hurricane Center forecast takes Fred to the west-northwest, just offshore the northern coast of Cuba through Friday evening. From there, it’s expected to pass through the Florida Straights and the Keys on Friday night into Saturday morning. Then it’s off the west coast of Florida on Saturday and Sunday before coming ashore in the panhandle to the south of Tallahassee early Monday as a tropical storm with 60 mph winds.
The latest models are relatively mixed on how strong Fred may become, as is expected given its currently disorganized status. The Hurricane Center stated in its Thursday morning update that “none of the guidance [is] currently calling for Fred to reach hurricane strength.”
The European weather model suggests that a swath of three to six inches of rain may fall from the north shore of Cuba into the Florida Keys through Friday and up the west coast of Florida on Saturday and Sunday, then into the panhandle plus southern Georgia on Sunday and Monday. The American GFS weather model also brings copious rain into the Florida Peninsula, with the swath a bit to the east of the European model.
Tornadoes could occur to the east of the center, as well. In general, tropical tornadoes are short-lived and weak but can still be quite damaging.
There is also some potential for more strengthening, should the storm spend a longer time over water. Water temperatures are several degrees above normal along most of the track ahead, and the eastern Gulf of Mexico is particularly toasty. Additionally, “the shear could lessen after 36 hours and allow some intensification as the cyclone nears south Florida and moves into the eastern Gulf,” the Hurricane Center stated.
As a cold front moves through the eastern United States, picking up Fred and eventually sweeping it away, heavy rain and some flooding may continue north into the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast during the middle of next week.