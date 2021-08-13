Tomorrow (Saturday): What’s left of the cold front continues to move into and through our area, helping reduce high temperatures to the upper 80s to low 90s. It should also set off showers and storms. Skies are partly sunny, with morning hours being the brightest and driest. Exact timing and amounts of the rain reduce our forecast confidence but we could see a few strong storms with the potential for localized flooding downpours. Dew points may dip late day back into the slightly more comfortable 60s. Confidence: Medium