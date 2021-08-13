Express forecast
- Today: Mainly sunny. Late-day shower or storm chance. Highs: Mid- to upper 90s.
- Tonight: Shower/storm chance early, then clearing. Lows: Low to mid-70s.
- Tomorrow: Showers and storms possible. Highs Upper 80s to low 90s.
- Sunday: Partly cloudy. A few showers? Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s.
Forecast in detail
Our long, hot, and steamy workweek finally ends by feeling as hot as 109 degrees today. We cool down by Sunday to about 80 degrees. This cooling trend comes with higher chances for rain, and perhaps flooding. Please stay tuned. Each day but Sunday so far has a chance for storms and downpours to potentially cause spotty flooding.
Today (Friday): Very hot and humid, still, under mainly sunny skies until afternoon clouds develop. Showers and storms may get going as we notice these clouds gathering. High temperatures get into the mid- to upper 90s with light southwest winds helping to pump in sultry dew points near 75 degrees, making it feel as hot as 105-plus degrees. One or two storms could be strong, with flooding downpours the main threat but isolated damaging winds also possible. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: We’ll need to keep an eye on radar because a few storms may be slow to die down. Patchy flooding is possible into early evening. It will stay muggy and moist, halting low temperatures in the low to mid-70s. We’re mostly cloudy overall, but it should turn clearer near dawn if you’re up early to watch the Perseids. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Saturday): What’s left of the cold front continues to move into and through our area, helping reduce high temperatures to the upper 80s to low 90s. It should also set off showers and storms. Skies are partly sunny, with morning hours being the brightest and driest. Exact timing and amounts of the rain reduce our forecast confidence but we could see a few strong storms with the potential for localized flooding downpours. Dew points may dip late day back into the slightly more comfortable 60s. Confidence: Medium
Tomorrow night: As thunderstorm and shower chances diminish into the late evening, we generally remain mostly cloudy. Low temperatures bottom out in the mid-60s to about 70 degrees. Confidence: Medium
A look ahead
Sunday: We should start to notice the weather improving with lower humidity (dew points in the 50s) and high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s. Clouds and perhaps a few showers are around. Stay tuned because they could hold back our temperatures more than currently expected — but it is still comfortable. Confidence: Low-Medium
Sunday night: An evening shower remains possible, especially south of town where the cold front has turned into a stationary front — stalling out. Skies are cloudier than not. Low temperatures bottom out in the low to mid-60s. Confidence: Medium
Tropical remnant rains are possible from Fred and a feed of moisture ahead of it Monday and Tuesday. We’ll need to keep an eye on potential flooding. Periodic sunshine will only percolate the unstable, moisture-laden atmosphere more, and downpours may follow any sun. Somewhat muggy high temperatures remain muted in the upper 70s to low 80s. Confidence: Low-Medium