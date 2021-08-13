The peak of hurricane season comes, on average, around Sept. 15, with the busiest periods occupying a month or so on either side of that centerpoint. A series of large-scale atmospheric features are likely to conspire over the coming weeks to bring about an enhancement to what’s already historically peak season. It’s a good bet that a number of named storms, as well as hurricanes and perhaps a few major hurricanes, will crop up over the Atlantic within the next month.