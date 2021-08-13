Fred is one of two tropical systems spinning over the Atlantic at present.
The second, a developing tropical wave about 1,000 miles east of the Lesser Antilles, is likely to develop in the coming days. That disturbance could embark on a path similar to Fred’s, but signs also point to a potentially more problematic track.
The systems come amid an expected uptick in tropical activity that could spell an active end to August. The start of September looks busy, too, as a conga line of tropical waves slip off the coast of Africa into the Atlantic.
Fred skipping along the northern coast of Cuba
Fred was a mere tropical depression on Friday morning, meaning winds had dipped below the 39 mph tropical storm threshold. In fact, winds are estimated at 35 mph, but satellite data and aircraft reconnaissance suggests that may be high.
Despite Fred’s disorganized nature, it is lashing eastern Cuba with heavy downpours. The storm has often been mischievous, defying forecasts and throwing meteorologists for a loop.
Initially modeled to slip a decent distance north of Cuba, Fred’s core was disrupted by an encounter with the high terrain of Hispaniola. That shredded its low-level circulation. On Thursday, its surface spin was passing northeast of Cuba, but the bulk of mid-level circulation was drifting south of Cuba. While the National Hurricane Center has Fred centered on the northern coast of Cuba Friday morning, the heaviest thunderstorm activity was centered north of Jamaica.
The Hurricane Center expects Fred to continue west-northwest Friday, with its forward speed currently 12 mph. While convection, or thunderstorm activity, was primarily found south of the center, there’s a chance that Fred could regain status as a tropical storm if storms wrap around the center, or perhaps if a new one forms under storms to the south.
Looking ahead with Fred
Weather models suggest Fred will continue to intensify gradually as it approaches the Florida Straights on Saturday, with breezy winds arriving in the Keys as well as extreme South Florida. Miami could see gusts peaking around 35 or 40 mph Saturday evening. Similar gusts are likely to buffet the west coast of the Peninsula into Sunday.
While wind impacts will largely be relegated to the immediate coastline, heavy rainfall will be much more widespread. Steady rain should move ashore into southeast Florida by midday Saturday, with rainfall rates locally topping 3 inches per hour in the heaviest bands. The most drenching rain squalls are likely soak southern Florida before moving up the Interstate 75 corridor through Sunday.
A widespread 3 to 7 inches is expected to fall across much of the Florida Peninsula — regardless of whether Fred is a depression or storm — with localized rain totals in the double digits. That could spark urban and sporadic flash flooding. The Hurricane Center also expressed concern about northern Florida, which has seen heavy rains as of late.
“[Expected rainfall from Fred] could potentially worsen ongoing minor to isolated moderate river flooding,” it wrote.
Fred’s remnants could also bring isolated tornadoes to Florida and other parts of the Southeast as heavy downpours and deep tropical moisture blossom north during the start of the workweek. While specific details are unclear, even the Mid-Atlantic may see some serious downpours by the middle of next week.
Additional tropical troubles to come
With eyes on Fred, more tropical troubles are brewing.
A second tropical wave, on a similar path taken by Fred, could prompt tropical storm watches or warnings across the Leeward Islands or even Puerto Rico later today. Computer models are much more bullish on the prospects of this new system developing into something intense.
The Hurricane Center pegged it with 80 percent odds of developing as of their last update. There’s a chance that, at this time next week, we could be talking about Hurricane Grace.
This disturbance has a long way to go and steering currents are uncertain, but it could become nestled in a pocket of reduced wind shear, or a lack of change in wind speed/direction with height. That would foster greater, unimpeded vertical development of thunderstorm clusters, lending to a stronger storm.
It’s no surprise that the tropics are acting up.
The peak of hurricane season comes, on average, around Sept. 15, with the busiest periods occupying a month or so on either side of that centerpoint. A series of large-scale atmospheric features are likely to conspire over the coming weeks to bring about an enhancement to what’s already historically peak season. It’s a good bet that a number of named storms, as well as hurricanes and perhaps a few major hurricanes, will crop up over the Atlantic within the next month.