Through Tonight: Although the severe weather threat is over around here, we might see a couple more showers and even some rumbles overnight. They shouldn’t be too intense but may drop some briefly heavy rain. Lows are in the mid- to upper 70s.
Tomorrow (Saturday): There could be a shower early, before skies end up partly cloudy ahead of the front. Showers and storms are likely again late-day as the front moves into the region. Some of those could be strong to severe and include heavy rain plus plentiful lightning. Highs are poised to rise to a range of near 90 to perhaps as hot as the mid-90s. Winds are from the west and northwest around five to 10 mph.
Sunday: Step outside and say, “ahhhhh!” Skies are partly cloudy and there’s only a small chance of a quick shower. Humidity is way down and highs are in the near-80 to low 80s zone. I’ll take it!
