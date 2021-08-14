Today (Saturday): If you’re sick of the last week of weather, you might want to nap today and try again tomorrow. The good news is that we’re almost done with the high heat. A cold front moving into the region increases our clouds with time, and afternoon into evening showers or storms are a good bet yet again. Some could be strong to severe, with isolated wind damage possible, in addition to heavy rain and frequent lightning. Before any rain, broken clouds will help temperatures rise to near 90 or perhaps as high as the mid-90s if we see enough sun. Confidence: Medium-High