Today (Saturday): If you’re sick of the last week of weather, you might want to nap today and try again tomorrow. The good news is that we’re almost done with the high heat. A cold front moving into the region increases our clouds with time, and afternoon into evening showers or storms are a good bet yet again. Some could be strong to severe, with isolated wind damage possible, in addition to heavy rain and frequent lightning. Before any rain, broken clouds will help temperatures rise to near 90 or perhaps as high as the mid-90s if we see enough sun. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Once we clear any evening showers and storms out, skies are mostly cloudy through the night. Humidity begins to come down but it’s a slow process. By morning, lows are in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Sunday): Compared to recent times, this is a big winner, even if it’s not perfect. Clouds may be numerous at times. I think we see a good deal of sun, as well. Highs are near and above 80. With humidity down a bit, it’s feeling quite pleasant. Just a small chance of a shower, especially south and southeast of the city. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Clouds are numerous and there could be a couple of showers as tropical moisture begins to stream back into the region. Temperatures fall to the upper 60s and lower 70s for lows. Confidence: Medium
A look ahead
Humidity is heading back up and with it comes more clouds for Monday. We’re in and out of those clouds during the day, and they may end up becoming some afternoon showers or storms. Highs are in the low 80s. Confidence: Medium
I’m sure you’re eager to learn that Tuesday may also feature showers and storms. Seems to be our thing lately. Before that, temperatures reach an 80 to 85 degree range for highs under partly sunny skies. Confidence: Medium