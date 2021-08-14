Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: A few evening showers and storms remain possible, even into the midnight hour. Skies remain mostly cloudy. Mugginess drops as dew points dip from around 70 degrees in the evening to near the 60-degree mark by dawn. Be patient as the drier air is slow to trickle in. Temperatures bottom out in the upper 60s to low 70s.
Tomorrow (Sunday): Noticeably less warm. Clouds generally dominate over sunshine and that helps keep high temperatures near 80 to mid-80s. With dew points in the pleasant 50s for a few hours, it may feel refreshing. We could see a brief shower, especially south of D.C.
Tropical moisture heading our way next week
Fred is the first tropical system remnants that may head our way and enhance rains next week. We will keep you posted on continued spotty flash-flooding risk this week.
