One thing in particular to watch with Grace is the potential for rainfall to pose a threat to Haiti, a nation now reeling from a devastating magnitude 7.2 earthquake that struck west of Port-au-Prince on Saturday morning. The high-end quake’s’ epicenter was farther away from the capital city than that of the 2010 earthquake, but it may have resulted in hundreds of millions of dollars in damage and thousands of fatalities, according to preliminary disaster modeling from the U.S. Geological Survey.