Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device.
Today (Sunday): If you live near Alexandria, please use caution early this morning in case there is any remnant high water from the flooding overnight.
As morning temperatures rise through the 70s, it’s mostly to partly cloudy and less warm. By afternoon, highs top out near 80 to the low 80s. The humidity isn’t too bad with dew points near 60. Could see some lingering showers or a thundershower around early this morning, with an isolated shower or storm possible thereafter. Light breezes blow from the northeast near 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Skies are mostly cloudy and the humidity is on the rise as tropical moisture starts to stream back into the area. The next round of potential showers tries to move into the region, especially after midnight. Low temperatures bottom out in the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Monday): Some showers and storms are possible, especially during the afternoon, under mostly cloudy skies. The humidity returns, too, with dew points back up to around 70 or a bit higher. Highs end up around 80 to the low 80s again. We’ll keep an eye out for few afternoon downpours which could cause some patchy flooding. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Skies remain mostly cloudy, as more showers and storms could roam the region. With light southerly breezes continuing to pump in moisture and humidity from the Gulf of Mexico and warm Atlantic Ocean, our muggy low temperatures may only get down to the upper 60s to mid-70s. Again a few downpours may cause patchy flooding. Confidence: Medium
A look ahead
Hit-or-miss downpours give us continued flooding concerns Tuesday and Wednesday as very humid high temperatures manage a couple of degrees more warmth, in the low to mid-80s. Sky conditions are perhaps partly sunny overall, but it may get cloudy and rainy with little warning in this type of tropical air mass. Our feed to the tropics has opened and remnants of tropical disturbances may continue to influence our weather through at least Thursday. Confidence: Medium