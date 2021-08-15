Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: The beginning of some tropical monsoon-like showers and rains starts moving in very late tonight. The part of the region most vulnerable to flooding tonight is central Virginia and Southern Maryland.
We will keep an eye on things. Make sure you follow our accounts on Twitter, @capitalweather and @DCweatherAlerts, which can push severe alerts to your phone. Clouds help prevent temperatures from falling below the upper 60s to mid-70s.
Tomorrow (Monday): Showers, storms and downpours are possible, under nearly overcast skies. Perhaps early to midafternoon has some breaks in the rainfall, but carrying an umbrella all day looks wise. Remember if you see a water-covered path forward: “Turn Around, Don’t Drown.”
High temperatures merely get to the mid-70s to low 80s. With dew points rising into the low to mid-70s, humidity may feel borderline oppressive at times.
Potential wet week ahead
We could see near or above two inches of rainfall in the region through Thursday night. More than this amount is possible in some neighborhoods as spotty downpours may produce flooding.
These rains are coming from the tropical feed of moisture strengthening Tropical Storm Fred. All of us need to stay weather-aware this week. The rainy remnants of Fred will move into our area after it makes landfall along the Gulf Coast. As you can see from this graphic, which gives a snapshot of Tuesday into Tuesday night, much of the region has some chance of seeing excessive, flooding rainfall.
