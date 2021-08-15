Meanwhile, Grace is sweeping westward south of Puerto Rico and is forecast to slam into the Dominican Republic on Sunday night and cut across Haiti, which is reeling from Saturday’s 7.2-magnitude earthquake.
The National Hurricane Center predicts that Haiti could see four to eight inches of rain and isolated totals up to 15 inches between Monday and Tuesday. The beleaguered country could experience “flash and urban flooding and possible mudslides,” complicating earthquake-related rescue and recovery efforts and potentially causing more damage and human suffering.
Tropical storm warnings are in effect for the U.S. Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, while Haiti is under a tropical storm watch as Grace traverses the Caribbean.
Tropical Storm Fred
After barely holding together for the past 48 hours, Fred reorganized over the toasty waters of the eastern Gulf of Mexico on early Sunday and is predicted to strengthen.
Over the next 36 hours, the peak winds from the storm could increase from 40 to 50 mph or even higher depending on how much wind shear, or a change in wind direction with altitude, interferes with its efforts to gain strength over the warm gulf waters.
Heavy rain is anticipated to be Fred’s most significant hazard, and the Hurricane Center predicts four to eight inches of rain in Florida’s Big Bend and Panhandle areas falling mostly Sunday night and Monday. Locally, some totals up to a foot are possible.
In addition, Fred is expected to push a storm surge, or rise in ocean water above normally dry land, of up to two to four feet along the coast just east of where it comes ashore. A storm surge warning is in effect for a large part of the coastal Florida Panhandle.
The storm may also spawn a few tornadoes as its rainbands come ashore on Monday.
After Fred makes landfall Monday, it winds will diminish, but it will turn into a significant rainmaker.
“From Tuesday onward, heavy rain and flood impacts could continue into other portions of the Southeast and into the southern and central Appalachians and Piedmont as Fred interacts with a front in the area,” the National Hurricane Center wrote.
Weather models project Fred’s swath of heaviest rainfall to stretch from southeast Alabama through western and northern Georgia into the western Carolinas through Wednesday. By Wednesday and Thursday, Fred’s remnant moisture will probably focus on the Mid-Atlantic, especially into West Virginia, western Maryland, western Virginia and perhaps southwestern Pennsylvania, where some flooding could develop.
Tropical Storm Grace
At 11 a.m. Sunday, Grace was centered about 85 miles south of San Juan, headed west-northwest at 16 mph while packing peak winds of 40 mph. Through Monday, Grace may produce three to six inches of rain over the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, where a flash flood watch is in effect.
The Hurricane Center described the storm as “disorganized” Sunday morning but predicted some modest strengthening before it reaches Hispaniola, which encompasses the Dominican Republic and Haiti, on Sunday night into Monday.
The rugged Hispaniola terrain is expected to disrupt the storm’s circulation and substantially weaken it, but the storm is expected to slow down, which will increase the duration of heavy rainfall over the island.
If Grace survives the passage over Hispaniola, “some restrengthening could occur if the center emerges over water near the Windward Passage” between Haiti and Cuba, the Hurricane Center wrote.
Grace is predicted to track along Cuba’s northern coast Tuesday and Wednesday and could emerge in the Gulf of Mexico late Wednesday or Thursday if it is still intact. “There is, however, considerable uncertainty in the intensity forecast in 2-5 days,” the Hurricane Center wrote.