It eclipsed 90 degrees on all but one day last week. This week, it may never hit 90 but it’s so persistently humid that it won’t feel much cooler. All the mugginess fuels almost daily chances of showers and storms, drawing from moisture pumped in from the south, including some from Tropical Storm Fred midweek. Some areas may contend with flooding. Later this week, the rain chances should diminish some, but temperatures are toasty.