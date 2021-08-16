From 4:55 p.m.
After some morning rain, we saw enough of a break plus clearing to send highs into the low and mid-80s. The break in the rain proved short-lived, as new heavy showers and storms cover parts of the area late this afternoon. We’ll continue dealing with those into the evening before they wane with sundown. More soupy conditions through tomorrow.
Through tonight: Some showers and storms continue into the evening, and there’s perhaps a few more overnight. Any of this activity can drop a lot of rain pretty quickly, potentially causing localized flooding. Humidity remains stifling. That may mean we see fog develop overnight and toward morning. Lows range from the low to mid-70s. Winds are light from the south.
Tomorrow (Tuesday): It’s another day with lots of clouds and minimal breaks of sun. With humidity reaching very high levels (dew point in the mid-70s) you might be glad for the lack of sun. While showers or storms are possible, it looks as if much of that activity might stay to our west. Highs are in the mid-80s. Winds are from the south around 5 to 10 mph.
Pollen update: Weed pollen is moderate/high. Grass pollen is low/moderate. Tree pollen is low.
Wednesday storms: With the remnants of Fred seemingly ready to move to the west of us, we’ll need to keep an eye on Wednesday for the potential of some spinning storms. With high levels of humidity and a southeast wind, it won’t take much to get a risk of tornadoes. Tropical tornadoes are usually brief and relative weak, but they can cause damage nonetheless.
