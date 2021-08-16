Very heavy downpours are about to move through the same area hit by significant flooding Saturday night, prompting a flash flood warning. These downpours will pass in about an hour but could unleash 1 to 3 inches of rain in that time. Try to avoid traveling if possible and do not attempt to drive across a flooded road in your car. The warning is in effect until 8:15 p.m. but the heaviest rain should exit by around 7 p.m.