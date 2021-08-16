The quake appears to have occurred along the southern rim of the Gonâve Microplate. The depth was very shallow, at only about six miles below ground, causing stronger shaking at the surface. The fault is known as the Enriquillo-Plantain Garden Fault. Plates slide past each other at the fault by about 20 millimeters every year, but big “slips” occur during earthquakes. This one occurred farther west than the 2010 event. In some places, the ground moved horizontally by up to eight feet.