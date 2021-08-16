From satellite images, it is apparent that Fred is strengthening markedly, and may make a run at hurricane status upon final approach. A pair of “hot towers,” or tall thunderstorm tops, were visible orbiting one another toward the center of the storm’s “central dense overcast.” In other words, a ring of intense thunderstorm activity was working to fill in around the middle of Fred. That could help organize the system even more, allowing it to fend off a gradual increase in disruptive wind shear, or a change in wind speed and/or direction with height.