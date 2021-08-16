Tropical storm-force winds could begin affecting the coast of the Florida Panhandle by early afternoon.
In addition to the coastal flooding, rainfall totals near the coast of the Florida Panhandle could range between 4 and 8 inches with some places approaching a foot, which could lead to flooding.
Heavy rain from the storm will then sweep inland through the Southeast and Appalachians over the coming days, bringing a flood threat.
Fred is one of three tropical systems cluttering the Atlantic, which has sprung to life with activity in just the past week’s time. Grace, also a tropical storm, is following in Fred’s footsteps. It’s unleashing copious rainfall on Hispaniola, including in parts of Haiti reeling from Saturday’s disastrous magnitude 7.2 earthquake. Widespread mudslides and flash flooding will hamper rescue and recovery efforts.
Fred’s strengthening trend
From satellite images, it is apparent that Fred is strengthening markedly, and may make a run at hurricane status upon final approach. A pair of “hot towers,” or tall thunderstorm tops, were visible orbiting one another toward the center of the storm’s “central dense overcast.” In other words, a ring of intense thunderstorm activity was working to fill in around the middle of Fred. That could help organize the system even more, allowing it to fend off a gradual increase in disruptive wind shear, or a change in wind speed and/or direction with height.
Upper-level outflow was also healthy, as evidenced by tendril-like features in the clouds radiating outward from the center. That means “spent” air exiting the storm will have a path along which to efficiently evacuate. In turn, more warm, moist air rushes in to fuel the void. That fosters additional strengthening.
As of 8:30 a.m. Eastern, the Hurricane Center pegged Fred as having 60 mph winds as it drifted north at 10 mph. An aircraft reconnaissance mission found evidence of a tight, closed circulation completely encircled by 45 to 60 mph winds. Some models indicate continued intensification is possible; the Hurricane Center projects Fred to come ashore as a high-end tropical storm but it could become a marginal hurricane if the strengthening trend does not ease. A storm only reaches hurricane strength when maximum sustained winds in the eyewall hit 74 mph or greater.
The GOES East weather satellite detected lightning strikes crackling near Fred’s center, a symptom of intensification.
Impacts from Fred
Though winds near the coast could gust over 65 mph causing downed trees and power outages, the biggest hazard will remain flooding — both coastal and freshwater.
The coastal surge, or rise in ocean water above normally dry land, will affect areas slammed by Category 5 Hurricane Michael in October of 2018, inundating low-lying areas including roads and shoreline homes and businesses in up 3 to 5 feet of water. Michael’s surge, for comparison, topped 15 feet.
Storm surge warnings are up between Indian Pass, near Apalachicola Bay, and Yankeetown, roughly 80 miles from Tampa. The peak surge of up to 3 to 5 feet is anticipated on southeast facing beaches where onshore winds pile seawater against the coastline.
The heaviest rainfall may be found just east of the system’s center, especially in the zone between about Pensacola and Tallahassee.
Farther inland, precipitation amounts will drop off some as Fred becomes removed from its tropical moisture source — the Gulf of Mexico — but a plume of moisture will still accompany its decaying remnants as it rides through Alabama, Georgia and the Appalachians. That will deposit a strip of heavy rainfall that in some places could flirt with six inches. Atlanta could get a heavy dose of rainfall on Tuesday before eastern Tennessee, the Cumberland Plateau and parts of West Virginia and Pennsylvania are drenched into Wednesday.
In the Mid-Atlantic, it’s unclear what role Fred’s passage will play in the forecast, but its expansive moisture field will likely help in intensifying thunderstorms that pop up in the heat of the afternoon.
By late week, Fred will largely dissipate as it heads into Canada as a remnant low, but additional storms bear watching. Grace, a tropical depression currently trekking south of Haiti, could continue westward and delay its northward “recurve” thanks to high pressure suppressing it south. That will heighten the risk in South Texas, including Brownsville, as well as in northern Mexico.
Additional tropical storminess
While forecasters busily track Fred and Grace, a third system, likely to earn the name Henri, has been scraping against Bermuda, brushing the island with spiral rain bands and breezy winds as the system dizzily dances through the open Atlantic. Additional tropical waves rolling off the coast of Africa could spell trouble in the weeks ahead.
Broadly speaking, it’s the time of year when the Atlantic usually springs to life, with mid-September historically favored to represent the peak of activity. As if on cue, a series of overlapping atmospheric features could enhance tropical activity even more in the coming weeks, with the likelihood of one or more hurricanes and the chance of a strong hurricane or two.