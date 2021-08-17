Today (Tuesday): Mostly cloudy, muggy, and slightly hotter with highs hitting the mid-to-upper 80s. High humidity keeps that thick air going with afternoon dew points in the low 70s, and it may spark a shower or thunderstorm this morning or this afternoon, but we should see less activity than Monday. Light winds from the southeast at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: An evening shower or storm is possible, but otherwise those clouds and humidity stick around overnight as lows range in the low-to-mid 70s. Light breezes from the southeast again at about 5 mph. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Wednesday): The remnants of Fred move closer to our area for even cloudier skies, higher humidity, and scattered showers and storms (with heavy downpours possible) especially during the afternoon into evening. Highs should be slightly cooler than today, in the low-to-mid 80s, but dew points in the mid-70s make it feel like the upper 80s to around 90. Winds from the south at 5 to 10 mph, except gustier around storms. Confidence: Medium
Tomorrow night: Cloudy and muggy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some periods of heavier rain are possible, especially toward the western parts of the area, although that risk could shift east as we get closer. Lows in the low-to-mid 70s again. Confidence: Medium
A look ahead
Thursday could contend with additional Fred-related showers and thunderstorms into the early morning hours. But skies should turn partly sunny thereafter as the remnants of Fred move away and highs head up toward the mid-to-upper 80s with continued high humidity (dew points in the low-to-mid 70s). Partly cloudy and muggy again Thursday night with lows in the low-to-mid 70s and still a chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Confidence: Medium
Friday should see mixed sky conditions with shower/thunderstorm chances yet again. Highs should range in the mid-to-upper 80s and the best chance for storms is in the afternoon to evening hours. Partly cloudy Friday night with a chance of a shower or thunderstorm in the evening. With slightly lowered humidity, lows range in the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium
The weekend looks hotter with upper 80s to around 90 for highs under mostly to partly sunny skies. Humidity may come down just a bit, but still runs in the moderate to high range. We still see a steady risk of mainly late-afternoon and evening thunderstorms each day. Partly cloudy Saturday night with lows in the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium