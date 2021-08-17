Fred is one of three named tropical systems found swirling through the Atlantic to kick off the workweek. Grace, a tropical storm centered just north of Jamaica, is drifting toward the Yucatán Peninsula in Mexico after drenching earthquake-ravaged Haiti. Meanwhile Henri, a younger but more potent storm, is tracing a broad loop over the open ocean south of Bermuda.
There are also growing signs that hurricane activity may ramp up even further later in the month thanks to a series of overlapping large-scale atmospheric features favorable for tropical development. We’re approaching the peak of hurricane season anyway, which historically crests in mid-September, and the occasion seldom passes without unwelcome meteorological fanfare.
Fred currently
Late Tuesday morning, the center of Tropical Depression Fred was located just west of Atlanta. The unraveling storm was producing winds gusting up to about 30 mph, and was moving briskly to the north-northeast at 17 mph.
Removed from its oceanic heat source, Fred was losing steam, having evolved in lopsided tropical cyclone due to an insurgence of dry air. The bulk of Fred’s rain arcs primarily north of its center, leaving areas to the south dry.
The system did drop plentiful rainfall on parts of the Sunshine State on Monday, with 7.02 inches near Tyndall Air Force Base and 6.37 in Port St. Joe. Panama City registered 6.2 inches. Pockets of up to 8 to 10 inches of rain occurred just to the north and northeast of Panama City, where flooding was reported.
Wind gusts were clocked up to 60 to 70 mph near where Fred came ashore Monday afternoon. Apalachicola reported a gust to 68 mph. Winds slackened quickly farther inland; Tallahassee’s peak gust was 46 mph. PowerOutage.U.S. showed about 25,000 customers without power early Tuesday in Florida and Alabama.
Heavy rain likely up Appalachians
Much of northern Georgia, eastern Tennessee, western North Carolina and parts of southwest Virginia are under flash flood watches, since Fred’s remnants could drop a general 4 to 8 inches of rainfall. Some spots could pick up more, particularly if they wind up beneath the training rain squalls, or bands of heavy rainfall that move over the same areas repeatedly.
Atlanta was under a flash flood warning Tuesday morning as 2 to 4 inches of rain had already occurred and another 2 to 3 inches were possible before the remnants of Fred were predicted move away during the afternoon.
The strip of heaviest rainfall, which will primarily fall within a narrow 6- to 8-hour window, will trace a path up the Appalachians and into western Pennsylvania before Fred’s remnants become picked up by mid-latitude weather systems and shuffled to the east. That will send the swath of heavy rainfall curving through New York state and perhaps central New England toward the Gulf of Maine.
The Weather Service was predicting 2 to 4 inches of rain in the Central Appalachians and parts of the interior Northeast.
Fred should reach West Virginia by Tuesday evening, shutting off rain and storms to the south, but likely won’t exit the coast in the Northeast until midday Thursday.
The Weather Service Weather Prediction Center encapsulated a narrow swath of North Carolina in a level 4 out of 4 “high risk” for excessive rainfall and flash flooding on Tuesday, where “a broad area of 4 to 8 inches is likely” and will spur the “risk of land slips as well as scattered to numerous flash flood events.”
The mountainous terrain of the Appalachians is intensifying the rainfall through a process known as orographic lift in which air rushes up the elevated slopes feeding storm clouds.
“The border of Transylvania/Jackson County [North Carolina] was hit with heavy rainfall Monday morning, with 4 to 9 inches reported,” wrote the Weather Service. “This is also where the guidance projects another seven plus inches of rainfall on Tuesday and Tuesday night.” Some places, they note, may receive ten inches.
Closer to the Interstate 95 corridor, the threat of widespread heavy rainfall and flash flooding is low, but tropical moisture entrained and dragged northward by Fred could enhance downpours in the Mid-Atlantic. Areas near and southwest of the District of Columbia experienced significant flooding on Saturday night that was renewed by additional rains on Monday. The saturated ground could prove particularly prone to urban and small stream flooding where any downpours ensue.
Pockets near and west of Philadelphia could also see some hefty rainfall despite being located outside of the immediate path of Fred’s remnants.
Tornado threat
Tornadoes are often a staple of tropical cyclones thanks to the wind shear, or change of wind speed and/or direction with height, imparted by the system. The same will be the case with Fred where the bolstered wind dynamics interact with instability, or fuel for thunderstorms. The day began with a tornado warning near Athens, Ga.
Additional areas of rotation within rain squalls are likely in northeast Georgia, where a tornado watch was in effect through early Tuesday afternoon, the Carolina Piedmont and southwest Virginia on Tuesday. The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center issued a Level 2 out of 5 slight risk for severe weather, noting “it will not take much heating” for the atmosphere to become unstable. That could lead to more thunderstorms and a greater tornado risk.
The greatest odds Tuesday appear to be along Interstate 85 from northeast of Atlanta to places like Charlotte, Greensboro, N.C., and even Roanoke, Va. Tropical tornadoes are ordinarily short-lived and erratic, but form quickly and with lesser warning than more conventional thunderstorms.
There are signs that areas west of D.C. and into southeast Pennsylvania may have to watch for isolated tornado potential on Wednesday. While the greatest shear, or energy for spin, will slip north of D.C., a band of quickly-moving downpours may swing through in the afternoon and, feeling the effects of Fred, attempt to rotate.
Grace
Forecasters are also monitoring Grace, a tropical storm that contributed to torrential rainfall and landslides in Haiti, an impoverished nation reeling from years of compounding disasters made worse by a devastating magnitude 7.2 earthquake that struck early Saturday.
Due to its challenging economic situation, infrastructure in Haiti is often built to less-stringent codes than in other countries, making it more prone to failure and susceptible to disasters. Haiti was struck by a magnitude 7.0 quake along the same fault line in 2010, and was hit by Category 5 Hurricane Matthew in 2016.
Grace was predicted to drop 5 to 10 inches of rain in Haiti, triggering mudslides in the deforested landscape and perhaps isolating areas already engaged in search and rescue efforts.
Now Grace has 50 mph and is on a track just north of Jamaica that should keep it well south of Cuba. Jamaica, under a tropical storm warning, could see 3 to 6 inches of rain with locally up to 9 inches.
Hurricane watches are up along the east coast of the Yucatán Peninsula, where Grace should arrive early Thursday near or south of Cancún. The Hurricane Center projects the storm will be at hurricane strength as it approaches, with peak winds of 80 mph.
After crossing the peninsula, which will weaken the storm, Grace could try to redevelop and intensify into a hurricane over the Gulf of Mexico before impacting mainland Mexico in Veracruz or Tamaulipas in the vicinity of Tampico over the weekend.
Henri
Meanwhile, a third tropical system is spinning, but this one looks to remain largely over the open Atlantic. Henri, which has winds of 50 mph, is expected to trace a loop south and curve west of Bermuda in the coming days. Presently it is located south of the island territory, but will bring high surf and a choppy swell. Otherwise, its impact will remain low.