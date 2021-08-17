After Saturday’s quake, the U.S. Geological Survey index for shaking prompted a “red” alert, signifying that extensive damage from landslides was likely along with substantial shake-related fatalities and economic losses.
Saturday’s earthquake was centered about eight miles southeast of Petit-Trou-de-Nippes in the Nippes department and occurred at a depth of six miles. It occurred about 78 miles west of Haiti’s capital, Port-au-Prince, where people felt weak to light shaking.
Preliminary satellite analysis revealed many landslides in relatively remote areas so far. USGS reported at least 150 landslides to the west of the town L’Asile in the Nippes department, south of the epicenter. Hundreds more occurred in the mountains and south of Beaumont, west of the epicenter. Clouds have obscured satellites’ views and prevented a more extensive review.
“Even though a lot of the central and western parts of the epicentral area have been obscured by cloud cover, we haven’t seen too many landslides in the gaps in the clouds,” wrote Robert Emberson, a landslide researcher at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center. “We anticipate that the bulk of the landsliding (at least from the earthquake) is in the [Pic Macaya] National Park.”
Emberson indicated that Pic Macaya National Park contained several hundred landslides in an area of 100 to 200 square kilometers, which is only a small part of the affected region and is away from local population centers. The park is particularly prone to landslides because of steep slopes, which often exceed 50 degrees.
Reports also indicate that a landslide blocked a national highway between the towns of Les Cayes and Jeremie. In general, roads are vulnerable to landslides as surrounding hill slopes can sometimes be destabilized as the roads are being built.
Satellite data could reveal more landslides in upcoming days triggered by Tropical Depression Grace, now a tropical storm. The National Hurricane Center had predicted 5 to 10 inches of rain in Haiti, with localized amounts up to 15 inches, which was expected to cause flash flooding, mudslides and landslides.
Exactly how much rain fell is unclear because of sparse weather observations in the country, although several locations had received at least three inches, according to meteorologists Jeff Masters and Bob Henson, writing for Yale Climate Connections.
“With the ongoing tropical storm rainfall, further landslides are likely,” wrote Emberson. “In particular, landslide material mobilized by the earthquake may be washed downstream as debris flows. We will continue to monitor changes over the coming days to assess the exacerbated impact of the rainfall and provide situational awareness.”