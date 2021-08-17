Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: A couple of showers and storms are around into the evening. It may be that we see another larger batch at night. Any of this activity can produce heavy rain and flash flooding. Very high levels of humidity continue, meaning we might see some fog form overnight. Lows are mainly in the mid-70s.
Tomorrow (Wednesday): We awake to another gross and muggy morning. Some more showers, possibly heavy, could be around as well. Breaks of sun during the midday only help fire up more showers and storms. Any rain can be heavy, with the potential for flooding. Places west should pick up at least another inch tonight into tomorrow. We should also see at least a round or two in the afternoon and evening. This weather could end up dropping some tornadoes in the region as the spinny remnants of Fred pass by. Temperatures are in the mid-80s for highs.
Pollen update: The most recent pollen report was washed out by rain.
More rain: The remnants of Fred are headed this way, as is more rain. It seems like it won’t stop raining lately. Through yesterday, the city has seen 4.74 inches of rain in August, which ranks 13th for Washington. It’s historically the driest month of the summer, averaging 3.25 inches. Last August was quite wet as well, finishing the month with 8.73 inches.
