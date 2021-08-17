The winds come on the heels of another intense heat wave in the West, which has further primed drought-stressed forests to burn. Last week, daily record highs were tied or broken in Oregon, Washington and parts of Canada. Redding, Calif., climbed to a record 116 degrees on Sunday, despite being shrouded by a thick layer of smoke. Much of the interior West saw its warmest June-July period since 1895 because of repeated, extreme heat waves.