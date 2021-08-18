Today (Wednesday): Can’t rule out an isolated shower during the morning hours. But rain should mostly hold off until we see an increasing chance of scattered showers and storms this afternoon, thanks to leftover moisture from what was Tropical Storm Fred. A few heavy downpours and areas of flooding are possible, as well as a severe storm or two, with damaging winds and maybe even a tornado threat. Otherwise, skies are partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the mid- to upper 80s, high humidity (dew points in the low to mid-70s), and a steady breeze from the southeast around 10-15 mph. Confidence: Medium-High