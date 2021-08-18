Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors

*Flash Flood Watch* for DC and points westward.

Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

5/10: What we are lacking in heat this week, we sure are making up in humidity. Today is no exception, and all that moisture could mean some more p.m. downpours.

Express forecast

  • Today: Very humid, scattered p.m. showers/storms. Highs: Mid- to upper 80s.
  • Tonight: Scattered evening storms, partly cloudy overnight. Lows: Mid-70s.
  • Tomorrow: Partly sunny and humid, p.m. storm? Highs: Upper 80s to near 90.

Forecast in detail

No extreme heat the next several days, but the humidity remains rather unbearable today, and only slightly better tomorrow through the weekend. Shower and storm chances stick around, although they vary a bit from day-to-day. In particular, the remnants of Fred could produce some heavy downpours later today and even a severe storm or two with a tornado threat.

Today (Wednesday): Can’t rule out an isolated shower during the morning hours. But rain should mostly hold off until we see an increasing chance of scattered showers and storms this afternoon, thanks to leftover moisture from what was Tropical Storm Fred. A few heavy downpours and areas of flooding are possible, as well as a severe storm or two, with damaging winds and maybe even a tornado threat. Otherwise, skies are partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the mid- to upper 80s, high humidity (dew points in the low to mid-70s), and a steady breeze from the southeast around 10-15 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Scattered storms continue during the evening before dissipating by around midnight. Skies should partially clear overnight as the mugginess remains, with lows in the mid-70s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Thursday): The remnants of Fred are well to our north by Thursday morning. That means a partly sunny day and not as oppressively humid (but still humid with dew points near 70 to the low 70s). Conditions trend slightly hotter, with highs in the upper 80s to near 90, and an isolated shower or storm possible during the afternoon into evening. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Still the chance of an isolated shower or storm into the evening hours, then a few showers and storms could develop late evening and overnight, as skies turn mostly cloudy and lows settle in the low to mid-70s. Confidence: Medium

A look ahead

The forecast remains fairly consistent Friday through the weekend, with partly sunny skies, moderate to high humidity (dew points near 70), and highs in the mid- to upper 80s. As you might guess, each day carries the chance of a few showers and storms, especially in the afternoon into evening. Overnight lows continue in the low to mid-70s. Confidence: Low-Medium