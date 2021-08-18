Today (Wednesday): Can’t rule out an isolated shower during the morning hours. But rain should mostly hold off until we see an increasing chance of scattered showers and storms this afternoon, thanks to leftover moisture from what was Tropical Storm Fred. A few heavy downpours and areas of flooding are possible, as well as a severe storm or two, with damaging winds and maybe even a tornado threat. Otherwise, skies are partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the mid- to upper 80s, high humidity (dew points in the low to mid-70s), and a steady breeze from the southeast around 10-15 mph. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Scattered storms continue during the evening before dissipating by around midnight. Skies should partially clear overnight as the mugginess remains, with lows in the mid-70s. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Thursday): The remnants of Fred are well to our north by Thursday morning. That means a partly sunny day and not as oppressively humid (but still humid with dew points near 70 to the low 70s). Conditions trend slightly hotter, with highs in the upper 80s to near 90, and an isolated shower or storm possible during the afternoon into evening. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Still the chance of an isolated shower or storm into the evening hours, then a few showers and storms could develop late evening and overnight, as skies turn mostly cloudy and lows settle in the low to mid-70s. Confidence: Medium
A look ahead
The forecast remains fairly consistent Friday through the weekend, with partly sunny skies, moderate to high humidity (dew points near 70), and highs in the mid- to upper 80s. As you might guess, each day carries the chance of a few showers and storms, especially in the afternoon into evening. Overnight lows continue in the low to mid-70s. Confidence: Low-Medium