On Wednesday morning, tropical depression Fred, which had maximum gusts of just 25 mph, was centered around Clarksburg, W.Va. It was in the process of transitioning into a non-tropical low structurally, but still was trucking north with copious tropical moisture. Parts of southeast Ohio and western West Virginia were under flash flood warnings beneath the “wraparound” moisture at the core of former Fred, with an arcing band of downpours and thunderstorms tracing a comma shape to the east and surging toward the Mid-Atlantic.