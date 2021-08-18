Fred is one of three tropical systems being monitored in the Atlantic, and it could foreshadow an uptick in basin-wide tropical activity as we head into the typical peak season. The other two storms we’re watching — Grace and Henri — could bring some land impacts. Grace strengthened into a hurricane as it approaches Mexico, while Henri could threaten the Northeast.
The Storm Prediction Center received more than a dozen tornado reports on Tuesday, largely around the Carolina Piedmont, as Fred’s remnant rain bands dropped funnel clouds across the area. Brett Adair, a storm chaser with Live Storms Media, captured the moments when a “suction vortex” materialized within a vaporous tornado near Fountain Inn, S.C.
Heavy rainfall was equally dangerous on Tuesday.
The Weather Prediction Center placed a sliver of South Carolina and southwest North Carolina under a rare level 4 out of 4 high risk of excessive rainfall and flooding. That’s approximately where the heaviest precipitation was observed. The high terrain of the Appalachians helped to focus the rainfall, contributing to a rain report of 8.51 inches east of Asheville, N.C., and 7.58 inches just southeast of the city. White County, Ga., saw a total to 7.17 inches.
Given these and other huge rainfall totals, Tuesday proved far from a typical workday for many in the Carolinas and parts of Virginia, where flash flood warnings urged evacuations to higher ground. A dire flash flood emergency was hoisted in Haywood County, N.C., where meteorologists at the local Weather Service office blasted alerts highlighting a “life-threatening flood wave moving down the Pigeon River.”
Fred now
On Wednesday morning, tropical depression Fred, which had maximum gusts of just 25 mph, was centered around Clarksburg, W.Va. It was in the process of transitioning into a nontropical low structurally, but still was trucking north with copious tropical moisture. Parts of southeast Ohio and western West Virginia were under flash flood warnings beneath the “wraparound” moisture at the core of former Fred, with an arcing band of downpours and thunderstorms tracing a comma shape to the east and surging toward the Mid-Atlantic.
That’s the area that has the greatest risk for severe weather. Heavy rainfall is the primary concern farther to the west over Pennsylvania and Upstate New York.
Heavy rain threat
As Fred’s old circulation continues northward, removed from its life-giving oceanic heat and moisture source, the bulk of the heavy rainfall will remain confined near and west of the center. That means most of Pennsylvania and New York State will see the greatest risk of heavy downpours where Fred’s rain shield continues to pivot overhead as the system rotates. That swath is likely to continue into New England.
Rainfall rates may top an inch per hour due to “efficient” rainfall processes stemming from a highly saturated atmosphere.
Totals of 2 to 4 inches are likely in the heavier zone. That risk is maximized north of Interstate 80 in Pennsylvania toward Ithaca, N.Y. The Weather Prediction Center notes there’s about a 20 to 50 percent chance of any given location exceeding its capacity to absorb rainwater. That would spark flooding.
Serious flash flooding occurred Tuesday in Balsam Grove, N.C., in the Pisgah National Forest southwest of Asheville, where radar-estimated totals were nearly a foot into the north fork of the French Broad River, which runs directly through town. To the north, extreme rises along the Pigeon River were noted west of Asheville, prompting a flash flood emergency for downstream areas near Canton and Clyde.
“Expect flooding in the Pigeon River Valley … to be comparable to the modern-day flood of record in September 2004,” warned the Weather Service. Officials opened a shelter for evacuees at Tuscola High School.
Fred’s tornado potential
Tropical cyclone remnants, like those of Fred, often produce tornadoes due to the change of wind speed and/or direction with height associated with their wind fields. In addition to the roughly dozen or so tornado reports Tuesday, Fred will probably continue to produce a few funnel clouds and tornadoes Wednesday, especially from Northern Virginia and Western Maryland northward into Pennsylvania.
There are indications that a line of thunderstorms could fire earlier than typical, perhaps getting going before noontime. The storms would track toward the Interstate 95 corridor, but may not weaken after sunset. While thunderstorms are possible down toward Richmond too, the more notable wind dynamics will be observed farther north, bolstering the tornado risk toward the Mason-Dixon Line.
Other tropical cyclones to watch
Meanwhile, two additional tropical systems bear careful watching in the Atlantic, and both could bring at least some land impacts.
Grace, a 75 mph hurricane near Grand Cayman Island, is drifting west toward the Yucatán Peninsula. Hurricane warnings are up on the eastern shore of the Yucatán, including in Cancún, where Grace could make landfall early Thursday as an intensifying hurricane.
After some land-induced weakening, it may make a second landfall in the state of Veracruz, Mexico, along the coastline somewhere near Poza Rica on the northern end of the Bay of Campeche. It could achieve hurricane intensity once again as it makes a second strike.
Tropical Storm Henri is also tracing a loop west of Bermuda. It’s presently a strong tropical storm, featuring sustained winds of 65 mph.
Henri is slated to intensify into a 85 mph hurricane in the coming days. It is forecast to avoid land, but could pass quite close. “The spread in the models for Henri’s future track is quite large, with some guidance as far west as Long Island,” the Hurricane Center wrote in a morning discussion.
Hurricane hunter aircraft are scheduled to investigate, hopefully giving us a better idea of strength and future track potential. Whether or not Henri strikes the United States, rip currents and choppy seas are likely for beaches in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast.
Ian Livingston contributed to this article.