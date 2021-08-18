Through Tonight: We may see another band of showers and perhaps storms pass this evening, especially north of the city. They could be strong to severe. The tornado risk from earlier has waned, though. Overnight, it should be partly cloudy and dry. Lows will range from the low to mid-70s. With all the moisture in the air, some fog may form, especially where it rained a lot today. Winds will be light after dark.
Tomorrow (Thursday): We’ll see lots of sun in the morning and some bubbling clouds as we head into the afternoon. It’s been awhile since we’ve seen a day at or above 90 degrees, and this one should get to right about that mark. A shower or storm is possible later in the day. It looks like most of that will stay south, though. Winds will be turning to the northwest and north with time, but humidity will remain high.
Pollen update: The most recent pollen report is incomplete due to rain.
