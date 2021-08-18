On Wednesday morning, a developing line of broken showers and storms extends from west of Richmond through Charlottesville and up into western Maryland. The line should move through our area between about 11 a.m. (west) and 5 p.m. (east). While the line itself is moving east-northeast, individual storms in the line are moving more toward the north. It’s also possible another broken line will pass Wednesday evening, although it seems odds for that are best north of the city.
Given considerable vertical wind shear, or turning winds with height, the potential for brief tornadoes is there with any storms that become intense. There’s also a risk of some flooding, damaging wind gusts and dangerous lightning.
Timing for main line(s): At least one broken line of showers and storms is likely to crawl across the area. The first is focused from midday into afternoon. Another is possible during the evening, although this line is less certain to develop locally.
Storm motion and duration: Broken lines moving southwest to northeast, with individual storms moving north.
Main threats: Heavy rain, lightning, brief tornadoes, localized damaging wind gusts.
Small chance: Flooding.
Rainfall potential: Highly variable. Up to an inch or two in the heaviest storms.
All clear: By late evening.
Confidence: Medium. Coverage of storms is uncertain, but scattered activity is likely.
Discussion
With the passage of post-tropical remnants of Fred Wednesday, the weather hazards for the D.C. region are focused on two areas: isolated to scattered tornadoes and torrential, tropical-like downpours leading to flash flooding.
As of early Wednesday, the circulation of former Tropical Storm Fred was located along the West Virginia-Ohio border, tracking to the north-northeast. You can see the projected location of the surface disturbance in the forecast chart for early Wednesday afternoon (below).
Fred is undergoing a process called “extratropical transition,” whereby the purely tropical system has been transitioning to a hybrid storm, taking on characteristics of an ordinary extratropical cyclone. This includes the development of a cold front.
Fred still packs a wallop of spin in the upper atmosphere, as shown in the figure below. “X” marks the spot in the center of spin. It remains quite a dynamic and potent disturbance.
Don’t let the westward location of Fred’s low-level center lull you into thinking we’ve largely missed its impacts. In fact, the more dangerous breeding ground for inland tornadoes lies to the east of the center of circulation, often removed from the heaviest rain, in the so-called eastern semicircle. There, intense wind shear and concentrated, low-level spin often combine to produce rotating storm cells.
Our concern Wednesday afternoon will be the development of one or more spiral rain bands, along and east of the Appalachians, which may contain rotating supercells. These storms will feed off an unstable atmosphere, due to a combination of daytime heating and impressive low-level moisture feeding into Fred from the south.
In fact, this plume of tropical moisture is readily visible in an analysis of “total precipitable water.” You can see it arcing into the core of Fred east of the Appalachians (dark green shades), and ahead of the cold front, in the figure below.
The unusually high humidity levels, in fact, extend through a deep layer. With all this moisture to work with, converging winds in any spiral band will have the potential to produce locally torrential downpours, with possible repeat passage of storm cells over the same locations. Hence the reason for flash flood watches for the western half of the D.C. metro area.
The Storm Prediction Center is closely monitoring our region for a severe weather watch, which may be in the form of a tornado watch or severe thunderstorm watch. The risk for tornadoes stands at 5 percent probability within 25 miles of any point across the area. Formative parameters for tornadoes are maximized right over the D.C. region — note the bull's eye in the figure below!
Any tornadoes are likely to be on the weaker, short-lived side — as the majority of inland, tropical cyclone-spawned tornadoes tend to be.
In 2004, a tremendous “swarm” of tornadoes was unleashed across the Mid-Atlantic as the post-tropical remnants of Hurricane Ivan passed to the west, leading to Virginia’s biggest tornado day on record. It’s doubtful that we will experience something of that magnitude Wednesday afternoon, but it’s nonetheless important to remain vigilant for a handful of these “spinners” to erupt.