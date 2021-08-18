On Wednesday morning, a developing line of broken showers and storms extends from west of Richmond through Charlottesville and up into western Maryland. The line should move through our area between about 11 a.m. (west) and 5 p.m. (east). While the line itself is moving east-northeast, individual storms in the line are moving more toward the north. It’s also possible another broken line will pass Wednesday evening, although it seems odds for that are best north of the city.