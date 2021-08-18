A trough, or dip in the jet stream, digging into the Intermountain West and combined with a ridge of high pressure off the coast has set up a pressure gradient that is driving winds through California on Wednesday. North-to-northeast winds gusting between 35 and 50 mph arrived Tuesday evening and were expected to peak Wednesday morning, though breeziness will linger into Thursday in some areas. The winds are also expected to disperse smoke across the state.