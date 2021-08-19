Today (Thursday): Plenty of sunshine as the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred pull up into New England. Humidity is still fairly highs (dew points in the low 70s) as breezes lighten up and come from the southwest. Highs are mainly in the upper 80s and it’s muggy enough to perhaps set off a storm by late afternoon. Confidence: High
Tonight: The thundershower chances linger well into the evening but any that develop are pretty spotty. Winds calm, adding to the pain from the ever-present humidity. Lows hold in the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Friday): An upper-level low pressure system to our west approaches and should lead to more clouds popping up. The buildup is vigorous enough to set off showers, and thunderstorms become likely by afternoon. With humidity still on the high side, locally heavy downpours are possible. Winds are minimal. Highs should hold in the upper 70s to low 80s for at least a little heat relief. Confidence: Medium
Tomorrow night: Showers taper off as the evening progresses but clouds linger much of the night. Lows fall to the mid- to upper 60s. Confidence: Medium
A look ahead
On Saturday Tropical Storm Henri should be making its nearest approach to the Mid-Atlantic coast but thankfully should still be well offshore. In fact, the storm may be far enough away to help clear our skies and limit shower potential. Humidity remains obnoxious, with highs mainly in the mid-80s. The mostly clear skies should allow a fine view of the rising full moon with Jupiter hovering nearby in the evening. Overnight lows are in the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium
Sunny skies give way to afternoon pop-up clouds Sunday but the bulk of the showers should be north and east of the area. Highs warm to the mid- to upper 80s with plenty of humidity. Overnight lows stall in the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium
Monday remains mostly sunny and humid with even more heat. Chances for isolated showers remain low. Highs top out in the upper 80s to low 90s. Confidence: Medium