On Saturday Tropical Storm Henri should be making its nearest approach to the Mid-Atlantic coast but thankfully should still be well offshore. In fact, the storm may be far enough away to help clear our skies and limit shower potential. Humidity remains obnoxious, with highs mainly in the mid-80s. The mostly clear skies should allow a fine view of the rising full moon with Jupiter hovering nearby in the evening. Overnight lows are in the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium