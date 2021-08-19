Fred, which was downgraded to a tropical depression and later a post-tropical cyclone, caused “significant damage" to roads and bridges in the county, officials said in an update posted on Facebook, adding that about 10 to 15 bridges were damaged or destroyed. The governor said that the storm had caused dozens of road closures, including six main roads, as of Wednesday.
Haywood County had declared a state of emergency on Tuesday evening as the storm approached, warning that there was a potential for landslides, flooding, structural damage and unsafe road conditions. The mountainous county had requested that residents in low-lying areas near the Pigeon River evacuate the area, warning them to “seek higher ground immediately.”
The area’s steep geography hastened the flooding. “It happened in a matter of about 45 minutes,” a local resident told WYFF.
The Weather Service Weather Prediction Center had put parts of southwest North Carolina and a small section of South Carolina under a rare Level 4 (out of 4) warning for high risk of excessive rainfall and flooding. The governor’s office reported that nearly a foot of rain fell in parts of western North Carolina, from the remnants of Fred and the rains that preceded it.
The storm is moving north and will likely bring heavy rains to Pennsylvania and New York state before continuing on to New England.
Meanwhile, two other Atlantic storms were circulating on Wednesday evening. Hurricane Grace was forecast to hit Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula as early as Thursday morning with strong winds and a “dangerous storm surge,” the National Hurricane Center said. Grace had maximum sustained winds of 80 miles per hour on Wednesday evening, a day after battering earthquake-ravaged Haiti as a tropical storm.
“Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion" on the peninsula, the center warned. Parts of Mexico’s eastern mainland could also see hurricane conditions starting Friday, the center said.
Elsewhere in the Atlantic, Tropical Storm Henri was “almost a hurricane” as of Wednesday evening, the center said. Henri was moving west of Bermuda on Wednesday evening with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph. The storm is set to impact the northeastern United States this weekend and into early next week, the center said, potentially bringing storm surge, wind and rain to the northeastern United States and parts of Canada.
Henri’s swells could reach the United States and Canada by the weekend, potentially causing “life-threatening surf and rip currents,” the center said.
