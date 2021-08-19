Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: Showers and storms are possible into the evening and overnight. The heaviest should tend to stay south of the city until later at night, but it could be close. Late night, rain will cover more of the area. Any shower or storm could be quite heavy, possibly causing flooding. Remember to turn around, do not drown. This is especially important at night. Lows will be in the low and mid-70s.
View the current weather at The Washington Post.
Tomorrow (Friday): Let’s start with the good news. Temperatures should cool down, and we may struggle to pass 80 degrees. Of course this is because there are a lot of clouds and rain around. It should not rain all day, but it could still be wet throughout. Some storms could be strong and drop heavy rain, potentially leading to flooding. It could be muggy, too.
See David Streit’s forecast through the weekend. And if you have not already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.
Pollen update: Weed pollen and grass pollen are low/moderate. Tree pollen and mold spores are low.
More rain: While the rainfall forecast above ranges from about a half-inch north to more than two inches south, any spots that see repeated showers and storms pass by could surpass the numbers shown and in a short time. The air mass is chock full of moisture and ready to unleash it as a cold pocket aloft moves in and Tropical Storm Henri blocks its forward movement a bit. Rainfall rates of one to two inches per hour is possible, so any slow-moving activity can be problematic.
Through Wednesday, Washington has seen 5.69 inches of rain. That is about two inches above average for the entire month, and 12th most month-to-date.
Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.