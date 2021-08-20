Today (Friday): Periodic downpours and even a couple strong storms can’t be ruled out, compounding our flooding concerns due to saturated ground. It seems like the heaviest and most consistent should be south and east of Interstate 95 overall, but anyone could see some passing downpours, especially through midday and they could linger longer. Between rains, it’s cloudy with mid-70s to low 80s for high temperatures. That would feel nice if it weren’t for very uncomfortable humidity (dew points in the low to mid-70s). We can thank an upper-level, low-pressure system approaching from our west and tropical moisture left behind by Tropical Storm Fred. Confidence: Medium-High