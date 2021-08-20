“[T]he risks of storm surge, wind, and rain impacts in portions of southern New England and eastern Long Island are increasing,” the National Hurricane Center wrote Friday.
The surge, or the storm-driven rise in ocean water above normally dry land, could cause “dangerous” inundation, the Hurricane Center wrote, while torrential rain may lead to substantial flooding farther inland. Power outages are probable due to powerful winds.
Hurricane watches are in effect on Long Island, in coastal Connecticut and Rhode Island and on Cape Cod and the Islands, where there exists the greatest risk of hurricane-force winds and a storm surge of several feet. East of New York City, a tropical storm watch is in effect.
Tropical storm watches could be expanded into the Big Apple, home to more than 8 million people, since tropical storm conditions will be possible there. Storm surge flooding is possible, too, but will be highly variable and depend on time of day of landfall, tides and the exact track of the storm. A storm surge watch is in effect for most of south coastal New England.
While they won’t be directly affected by wind and rain, areas farther south in the Mid-Atlantic from the North Carolina Outer Banks to the Maryland-Delaware beaches and New Jersey shore will have “life-threatening surf and rip currents” through the weekend as the storm parallels the coast, according to the Hurricane Center.
Henri will weaken quickly as it charges north into New England, but not before delivering a substantial blow at a time of year when trees are fully leafed and beachside communities ordinarily packed with tourists.
Henri now
Tropical Storm Henri is a fighter. It’s roughly halfway between Miami and Bermuda and remains a 65 mph tropical storm. It has been holding its own quite well in the face of wind shear, or a disruptive change of wind speed and/or direction with height. That’s been playing a game of tug of war with Henri, knocking its vertical structure off-kilter and displacing its heaviest convection, or shower and thunderstorm activity, south-southwest of the center.
“Although the intensity of Henri has not changed much during the past couple of days, satellite images show an improving cloud pattern with well-established outflow in the eastern semicircle, which could indicate that Henri is poised to strengthen,” the Hurricane Center wrote.
Shear is expected to relax by late Friday or early Saturday, allowing Henri to take advantage of the exceptionally warm waters of the Gulf Stream. That should give it a window of about 24 hours to intensify, perhaps markedly, as it careens northward. It may become a 90 mph hurricane by late Saturday or early Sunday while offshore well east of the Mid-Atlantic.
Henri’s approach
Of initial uncertainty in Henri’s track was whether it would be captured by a trough, or low pressure system nestled within a dip in the jet stream, to the west over the Appalachians, or if it would escape out to sea ahead of the approaching high-altitude disturbance. It’s now clear that Henri will be yanked westward toward the United States; the question is to what extent.
The key time frame for the Northeast is from Sunday afternoon into early Monday morning, although tropical-storm-force and outer rain bands could reach the coast as early as Sunday morning.
Models still offer a wide range of possibilities that project landfall locations anywhere between New York City and Cape Cod. Landfall intensity simulations have consistently shown a high-end tropical storm to hurricane-strength storm upon arrival, yet depict a rapid weakening of the storm’s wind field as the storm penetrates inland. However, as the storm unwinds some, while the harshest winds will ease, the area affected by tropical-storm-force winds will expand.
“We encourage everyone in southern New England to begin preparations now for the possibility of an impactful tropical storm or hurricane Sunday into Monday,” the National Weather Service office serving the region wrote.
What to expect
Tropical Storm Henri will probably make landfall with a narrow corridor of winds sustained around 60 to 70 mph and gusts over 75 mph.
New England is highly accustomed to serious windstorms, receiving annual buffets from nor’easters and coastal storms. Wind is nothing new there and the infrastructure can usually handle it. What’s different this time is that the trees are fully leafed, something that’s not a factor during a cold-season storm. That means tree damage will be more widespread, and power outages could be considerable.
Storm surge flooding will be problematic, particularly east of Henri’s center, where a fetch of onshore winds will pile water up against the coast. Up to 3 to 5 feet of coastal inundation is possible, which could flood roads, homes and businesses.
Buzzards Bay near the west end of the Cape Cod Canal, Narragansett Bay and Long Island Sound are particularly susceptible to coastal flooding. Even though Henri will be quickly weakening during its landfall, it will be slowing, meaning a greater duration of winds that will help stir up the seas. If Henri takes a path near New York City, significant storm surge flooding would be likely along the west end of Long Island Sound, with water funneled west into the East River.
A broad 2 to 5 inches of rainfall with localized totals to 8 inches is expected, too, which could cause inland flooding and, given the urban nature of the Northeast, pockets of flash flooding. These predicted amounts could be conservative as some computer models show the storm stalling over interior New England which could prolong heavy rain and increase the flooding potential from the Catskills northward.
Complicating factors
Making matters worst is the fact that Sunday marks this month’s full moon, meaning tides will be running anomalously high. Henri is slated to make landfall Sunday evening perhaps close to high tide; a shift of a few hours in terms of timing could make significant differences in realized impacts for coastal flooding.
Inland flooding will be more significant than ordinary thanks to saturated soils from heavy rain in recent weeks. Boston has seen 14.4 inches of rain since July 1 and had its wettest July on record. Worcester saw their wettest July on record, with nearly 14 inches in four weeks’ time! A whopping 18.71 inches has been measured there since July 1.
Most of southern New England is running very wet; flash flood warnings were even issued in the Boston metro Thursday due to flooding from the remnants of Tropical Depression Fred. The saturated soils will also increase the possibility of falling trees.
Henri may free New England from is grasp by very early Monday morning, but impacts will remain. Choppy seas and rip currents near the coast are likely, along with lingering power outages that could last into next week. And, if the storm stalls, problematic rainfall could also linger in some areas.