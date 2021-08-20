Grace made landfall near Tulum, Mexico, as a hurricane, with a strike on the mainland expected Friday night
Hurricane warnings are in effect from Puerto Veracruz to Cabo Rojo. A tropical storm warning extends from north of Cabo Rojo to Barra del Tordo.
Tropical storm force winds — 39 mph or greater — are likely to impinge on parts of eastern mainland Mexico by Friday afternoon, with conditions becoming quickly worse afterward. Hurricane-force winds are in a relatively small core, but some expansion is possible. As of the last update, hurricane force winds extended up to 30 miles from the center.
Grace is scheduled to intensify through landfall, as it travels over extremely warm waters of the southern Gulf of Mexico with minimal disruptions aloft. According to the latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center, Grace is expected to reach shore as a powerful Category 2 hurricane with sustained winds of 105 mph.
The forecast brings the storm ashore near the town of Nautla, in the state of Veracruz, Mexico, although it could wobble to the north or south. Nautla, a small town of about 3,500 people surrounded by coastal resorts, is located about 80 miles up the coast from the city of Veracruz.
Gusts up to 125 mph could hit the coast and in elevated areas nearby. These kinds of winds can be dangerous, leading to major roof and siding damage, significant downing of trees and widespread power outages.
It’s also not out of the question that the storm will strengthen even more rapidly leading up to landfall, given the favorable environment. If it is able to reach Category 3, it would be the first hurricane to reach “major hurricane” status in the Atlantic Ocean this season.
A potentially deadly storm surge, or the rise in seawater level as the storm moves ashore, is forecast to reach 4 to 6 feet above normal tide levels. “Near the coast, the surge will be accompanied by large and destructive waves,” the Hurricane Center wrote in its morning update.
In addition to the risk of dangerous storm surge and damaging winds, heavy rains are set to trace the track inland and potentially induce flooding.
Four to 12 inches of rain are likely to fall across the region as the storm makes landfall. Totals of up to 18 inches are anticipated, particularly in mountainous terrain that Grace will travel over as it heads deeper into Mexico. Dangerous flash flooding and mudslides are also likely.
Although there are limited large population zones right on the coast, which is mostly dotted with fishing towns and hotels, the storm could move toward more highly populated areas inland. Mexico City could have heavy rain but will likely avoid other serious impacts.
This is the second time Grace has been classified as a hurricane during its lifetime. The storm was a Category 1 with 85 mph winds as it crashed into the Yucatán Peninsula Thursday morning, making landfall near the Mayan ruins of Tulum. So far, there are no reports of deaths from the storm there, but damage led to a significant number of power outages, many of which are ongoing.
According to the Hurricane Center, the storm is expected to rapidly weaken as it moves deeper into the mountains. While it predicts the low-level circulation will dissipate in the process, "[t]he remnants of Grace are expected to move into the Pacific where they are likely to spawn a new tropical cyclone.”
Should the ghost of Grace form again in the Pacific Ocean, it will be given a new name. Next up on that list in Marty. This kind of evolution is quite unusual, but it has happened a few times in recorded history.