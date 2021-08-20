Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: Some showers and storms will dot the region into sunset. It seems like most of this activity will stay to our west but any rain that trickles in might be briefly heavy. Under partly cloudy skies, we will dip to overnight lows in the low and mid-70s. Some fog might develop late.
View the current weather at The Washington Post.
Tomorrow (Saturday): It will be another day of more clouds than sun — plenty humid, too. The midday period may be the most likely time to see skies clear. Additional showers and storms will try to form in the afternoon. Some could be heavy, but it shouldn’t last long in most spots. Highs will be in the mid-80s. More showers will be possible overnight as temperatures drop to near 70.
Sunday: Partial sunshine will be the story and we know it well. We could see more rounds of showers and some storms throughout the day — scattered, but persistent. Highs reach the mid- and upper 80s. Winds will be from the south around five to 10 mph.
See Camden Walker’s forecast through the beginning of next week. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.
Pollen update: The most recent pollen count was washed out by rain.
Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.