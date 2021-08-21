Today (Saturday): We should see partial sunshine much of the day, but perhaps with increasing clouds into the afternoon. It may be that we stay largely dry. We’ll need to watch for a band of rain developing to the east and northeast in response to the squeeze play between Henri and a cold pocket of air above our region. There’s some chance it rotates into the area late and into the night, although odds are better in northeast Maryland and northeast from there. Before that, highs are mainly in the mid-80s. Winds are light from the north and northeast. Confidence: Medium
Tonight: Rain odds may be higher at night than during the day, especially if that band to the east tries to rotate through. Any of the rain can be locally heavy, possibly leading to some flooding. Otherwise, muggy, with some fog possible late. Lows aren’t far from 70. Winds are light and variable. Confidence: Low-Medium
Tomorrow (Sunday): It might be that there isn’t a whole lot of difference between Sunday and Saturday, although there’s probably a lower chance of rain. At the least, it should be quite cloudy with maybe some passing showers or storms. Highs again reach for the mid-80s and humidity remains high. Winds are from the northwest around five to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium
Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy skies should offer some peeks of the full moon. (It technically reaches full Sunday morning, but close enough.) Showers can’t be ruled out, although it’s hard to say much more than that from here. Lows end up near 70 and into the low 70s. Confidence: Medium
A look ahead
We could still see some late-day storms on Monday, but it does seem the pattern is finally going to try to give us a little break. Of course the break is because high pressure is building in, which means heat is increasing. Temperatures are near 90 and into the low 90s for highs. Any storms are isolated. Confidence: Medium
Feeling like prime summer by Tuesday. We’ll see a lot of sun, and that helps boost temperatures up into the low and mid-90s. It’s not impossible to see a late-day storm, but I wouldn’t bet on it too strongly. Confidence: Medium