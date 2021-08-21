Today (Saturday): We should see partial sunshine much of the day, but perhaps with increasing clouds into the afternoon. It may be that we stay largely dry. We’ll need to watch for a band of rain developing to the east and northeast in response to the squeeze play between Henri and a cold pocket of air above our region. There’s some chance it rotates into the area late and into the night, although odds are better in northeast Maryland and northeast from there. Before that, highs are mainly in the mid-80s. Winds are light from the north and northeast. Confidence: Medium