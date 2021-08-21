Radar courtesy MyRadar | © OpenStreetMap contributors

For much of the East Coast, all eyes are on Henri. The hurricane will have little to no impact in our area, save for some wraparound showers this evening and some generally muggy and tropical air on Sunday.

Through tonight: Isolated storms will continue to pop up east of D.C. as Henri passes by well offshore. Storm coverage and general precipitation coverage will actually grow in the area overnight, especially north of the city. Not expecting any significant impact, though. It will be muggy, with lows right around 70 and dew points not far behind.

Tomorrow (Sunday): It’s a bit of a tough call for Sunday’s weather, given Henri’s close pass. The main storm impacts will remain well to our north, but enough of the storm’s influence will likely impact our weather. Sunday will be mostly cloudy and humid, with highs in the upper 80s and dew points in the low 70s. Some scattered showers can’t be ruled out either. Cloudy and muggy overnight Sunday, with a slight chance at scattered showers. Lows will be in the lower 70s.

