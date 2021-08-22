Today (Sunday): Skies are partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a few showers and thunderstorms possible, especially in the afternoon. Highs reach the mid-to-upper 80s with plentiful humidity (dew points near 70 to the low 70s) and light winds. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Clouds dominate through the night with a few evening showers and storms still possible, and then the chance of just an isolated shower or some sprinkles possible overnight. Humidity remains uncomfortable with only the faintest of breezes. Lows hold in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Monday): Clouds are likely to be abundant early but should gradually dissipate as the day warms. While a shower can’t be ruled out, most of the area is rain-free. Humid conditions seem inescapable with only a light breeze. Highs top out in the mid-80s to near 90. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear skies allow a good view of moonrise in the evening. Humidity remains on the high side. Lows slip to the upper 60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium-High
A look ahead
Tuesday and Wednesday keep summer in full control with mostly sunny skies, plenty of humidity, and highs in low-to-mid 90s. Tuesday night and Wednesday night lows only drop to the low-to-mid 70s. The only difference on Thursday is a shower or thunderstorm could pop up in the heat of the afternoon. Confidence: Medium-High