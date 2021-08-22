Here’s what to know
New York City had heaviest one-hour deluge on record due to Henri
An exceptional plume of tropical moisture that surged north of Henri Saturday night produced New York City’s greatest one-hour rainfall on record.
Between 10 and 11 p.m. Saturday, 1.94 inches of rain poured down in Central Park, which the National Weather Service tweeted was the most rain it had ever observed in a single hour. In all, over 4 inches fell Saturday, the most in a calendar day since 2014 and the fifth most for any August day on record.
Amounts of 2 to 5 inches were common in the New York City City, with locally higher amounts. Over half a foot of rain fell in Brooklyn, causing numerous reports of flooding.
The excessive rainfall resulted from the interaction of tropical moisture flowing north from Henri, with an area of low pressure in the Mid-Atlantic. Atmospheric moisture levels were exceptional.
Such extreme downpours have become more frequent and intense due to human-induced climate change.
Henri just 40 miles from coast, with landfall expected by midday
The 8 a.m. National Hurricane Center advisory placed Tropical Storm Henri just 40 miles south-southeast of Montauk Point, Long Island, as it moved briskly north-northwest at 16 mph.
Based on its current path and movement, Henri should make landfall over either extreme eastern Long Island, coastal Rhode Island or southeast Massachusetts by around midday.
Because Henri’s peak winds dropped from 75 to 70 mph since the 5 a.m. advisory, the Hurricane Center changed hurricane warnings to tropical storm warnings; winds must be at least 74 mph to qualify as a hurricane.
The tropical storm warnings stretch from coastal northern New Jersey to Chatham, Mass., and include Long Island and New York City. The storm has a rather large wind field, with tropical-storm-force winds expanding up to 125 miles from its center.
Winds along the coast in southern New England had reached tropical-storm-force early Sunday morning.
“A Weatherflow station on Block Island, Rhode Island, recently reported a sustained wind of 41 mph (66 km/h) and a gust to 50 mph (80 km/h),” the Hurricane Center wrote in its 8 a.m. advisory. “A Weatherflow station near Narragansett, Rhode Island, recently measured a sustained wind of 44 mph (71 km/h) and a gust to 55 mph (89 km/h).”
‘Life-threatening inundation’ forecast along coast due to ocean surge
Onshore winds associated with Henri will combine with high astronomical tides to drive water against the coastline, probably resulting in widespread coastal splashover and pockets of more significant inundation and flooding. Storm surge warnings are in effect from East Rockaway Inlet to Mastic, N.Y., and along the shoreline of Cape Cod, including Long Island Sound, Narragansett Bay, Vineyard Sound and Cape Cod Bay.
In Providence, the risk of flooding was increasing as Henri’s track jogged east of preliminary modeling. With the center now expected to make landfall near Narragansett Bay, officials decided to shut the flood gates at the Fox Point Hurricane Barrier. A 2- to 4-foot surge is expected there.
The issuance of a storm surge warning means “there is a danger of life-threatening inundation from rising water moving inland from the coastline,” wrote the Weather Service.
The high tide in Providence was predicted around 8:46 a.m.; Henri may make landfall closer to 10 or 10:30 a.m., reducing impact some but still leading to a formidable flood risk.
In Long Island Sound, the greatest potential for flooding may occur on the backside of Henri when winds switch around from the east-northeast.
Given the number of inlets and channels in the Northeast, the effects and magnitude of storm surge may vary significantly over short distances. A peak surge of 3 to 5 feet above ordinarily dry ground is possible on most south-facing beaches.
Strong winds buffeting New England coast, power outages feared
Tropical storm conditions were confirmed in southern Rhode Island around sunrise Sunday, with sustained 40 mph winds reported in Narragansett. A gust of 52 mph was also observed. Henri’s eye was still about 40 mph offshore as of 8 a.m., but it was estimated that Henri had 70 mph winds near its core.
While New Englanders are accustomed to strong winds, most windstorms accompany blizzards in the wintertime, when trees are bare. The presence of fully-leafed trees will make it easier for the wind to cause damage to vegetation, probably resulting in power outages and instances of structural damage.
Ordinarily the strongest winds in a tropical cyclone occur to the right of the center, in this case to the east. It’s possible that winds in the New Bedford to Providence corridor could gust upward of 65 mph.
Lesser winds may occur west of the center, but greater precipitation on the left side of the storm may be more efficient at mixing down the strong winds. Gusts of 60 mph or higher are possible along the immediate Rhode Island coastline.
The strongest winds will be found within the eyewall, or a band of heavy rain encircling the Henri’s calm center, though blustery conditions are expected anywhere within Henri’s footprint.
The overnight eastward shift in Henri’s track will reduce wind impacts and the propensity for power outages on Long Island and in Connecticut, but will bolster that potential in Rhode Island and Bristol County, Mass.
Henri may unload over 6 inches of rain in some areas, with ‘considerable’ flooding
Heavy rain was falling across Connecticut, Rhode Island and on Long Island at daybreak Sunday. Some places were seeing heavy spiral rain bands with rainfall rates briefly topping an inch or two per hour. The heaviest rain was falling west of Henri’s center, which was churning towards Narragansett Bay in Rhode Island.
The jackpot totals so far haven’t been found in Henri’s path, but rather along its periphery. Tropical moisture associated with Henri was interacting with a disturbed approaching from the west to yield a band of exceptionally heavy rain that first dropped up to 5 inches around New York City Saturday night and then stalled over central New Jersey. Doppler radar estimated totals of more than 8 inches in parts of Monmouth and Middlesex Counties.
Rain was continuing there, but should taper off through early afternoon.
In the Northeast, rainfall totals of 3 to 6 inches are expected, with localized totals up to 10 inches, primarily along the Interstate 84 corridor in Connecticut and central Massachusetts, where bands of moisture from Henri will pivot and remain stagnant through early afternoon.
“Heavy rainfall from Henri may result in considerable flash, urban, and small stream flooding, along with the potential for widespread minor to isolated moderate river flooding,” the National Hurricane Center wrote.
Many parts of the Northeast are already saturated from what was in many places a record wet July. More than a foot of rain fell during the month in much of the area, and August has been similarly soaking. the combination of saturated souls and high rainfall rates will exacerbate the risk of significant freshwater flooding.
“Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues,” wrote the National Weather Service. There could be “many places where flood waters may cover escape routes.”
The waterlogged forecast comes just a day after at least 10 were killed by flooding in Tennessee west of Nashville.