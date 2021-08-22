Henri weakened slightly from a hurricane to a strong tropical storm Sunday morning, but is expected to be a force as it crosses the coast between eastern Long Island and southeast Massachusetts Sunday by around midday.

According to the National Hurricane Center, the storm is forecast to produce “dangerous” storm surge inundation in coastal areas, “considerable” inland flooding due to heavy rain and damaging winds.

Here’s what to know

  • Inland flooding could pose the most serious threat, with widespread rainfall of 3 to 6 inches north of Philadelphia and south and west of Hartford, and isolated amounts to 10 inches. Significant flooding has already affected New York City.
  • The surge, or storm-driven rise in water above normally dry land at the coast, could reach 3 to 5 feet, from Long Island Sound to Nantucket Sound, flooding homes and businesses.
  • Near and east of where the storm makes landfall, winds could gust to at least 60 mph, downing trees and utility lines and triggering power outages.