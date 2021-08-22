Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through tonight: Staying mostly cloudy and muggy through the evening, with scattered showers likely. Shower chances increase overnight, especially around the D.C. area as conditions stay muggy and overcast. Lows will be in the lower 70s with humidity levels at nearly 100 percent, so patchy fog is likely in the predawn hours.
Tomorrow (Monday): Cloudy to start, but skies should brighten as the day progresses. It remains muggy as temperatures top out around 90 degrees with high humidity values. Isolated showers and storms may pop up in the afternoon. Clearing out in the evening but remaining warm and muggy, with lows in the lower 70s.
Double-whammy in Westerly, R.I.: With Henri’s landfall early today, the town of Westerly, which sits on the Rhode Island-Connecticut border, has now had two tropical systems make a direct hit in the past few weeks.
