Wednesday and Thursday may be the two hottest days of week. The sun beats down, humidity is high (dew points in the low 70s) and high temperatures shoot for the low-to-mid 90s. Factoring in the humidity, it feels as hot as 100 degrees. We can’t totally rule out a late day storm either day, but most of us stay dry. Warm at night with lows in the 70s. Confidence: Medium-High