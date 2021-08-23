Today’s daily digit

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

4/10: Wow is this humidity getting old.

Express forecast

  • Today: Partly sunny, maybe a storm. Highs: Near 90.
  • Tonight: Becoming mostly clear. Lows: 70 to 75.
  • Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and hot. Highs: 90 to 94.

Forecast in detail

Downpours scattered across the region every day last week. Thankfully, this week they won’t be nearly as numerous. But we’re not exactly welcoming refreshing, cooler air. In fact, there’s no relief from high humidity this week and most days top 90 degrees. Temperatures may modestly step back into the weekend, when storm chances return.

Today (Monday): We’ll have more sun today than Sunday, but some afternoon or early evening storms still can’t be entirely ruled and a few could be intense. Highs are near 90 and the humidity is high (dew points in the low 70s). Winds are light from the west. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Any evening storms die off quickly and skies become mostly clear overnight. Lows range from 70 to 75. Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest weather updates. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Mostly sunny, hot and humid (dew points in the upper 60s). Highs climb into the low 90s and feel like the mid-to-upper 90s. Light winds from the west. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Skies are mostly clear and winds go calm. Lows are pretty close to 70 degrees in most spots. Confidence: High

A look ahead

Wednesday and Thursday may be the two hottest days of week. The sun beats down, humidity is high (dew points in the low 70s) and high temperatures shoot for the low-to-mid 90s. Factoring in the humidity, it feels as hot as 100 degrees. We can’t totally rule out a late day storm either day, but most of us stay dry. Warm at night with lows in the 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

It stays very warm and muggy Friday through the weekend and late day storm chances tick up some. Highs are pretty close to 90 with nighttime lows in the 70s. Confidence: Medium-High