Today (Monday): We’ll have more sun today than Sunday, but some afternoon or early evening storms are still possible, and a few could be intense. Highs are near 90, and humidity is high (dew points in the low 70s). Winds are light from the west. Confidence: Medium-High
Tonight: Any evening storms die off quickly, and skies become mostly clear overnight. Lows range from 70 to 75. Confidence: Medium-High
Tomorrow (Tuesday): Mostly sunny, hot and humid (dew points in the upper 60s). Highs climb into the low 90s and feel like the mid- to upper 90s. Light winds from the west. Confidence: High
Tomorrow night: Skies are mostly clear, and winds go calm. Lows are pretty close to 70 degrees in most spots. Confidence: High
A look ahead
Wednesday and Thursday may be the two hottest days of the week. The sun beats down, humidity is high (dew points in the low 70s) and high temperatures shoot for the low to mid-90s. Factoring in the humidity, it feels as hot as 100 degrees. We can’t totally rule out a late-day storm on either day, but most of us stay dry. Warm at night, with lows in the 70s. Confidence: Medium-High
It stays very warm and muggy Friday through the weekend, and late-day storm chances tick up some. Highs are pretty close to 90, with nighttime lows in the 70s. Confidence: Medium-High