Through tonight: There could be a random shower or rumble into the evening, but skies trend mainly clear overnight. Lows settle to a range of near 70 to mid-70s. And it’s still quite muggy, of course. Winds are light after dark.
Tomorrow (Tuesday): It’s pretty similar to today on the whole. Probably a touch hotter and maybe a touch less humid. We see nearly wall-to-wall sunshine throughout. Highs rise to the low 90s in most spots, which might be mid-90s in some areas.
Pollen update: Weed pollen is moderate/high. Grass pollen and mold spores are low/moderate. Tree pollen is low.
Summer flex: Today we hit the annual average of 90-degree days in Washington, which is 40 in the current climate. Unfortunately, it appears there are quite a few ahead in the short term. Think snow.
