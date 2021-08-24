Today (Tuesday): Mostly sunny and hot with highs in the low-to-mid 90s. Humidity runs moderate to high with afternoon dew points in the upper 60s to around 70. Light winds from the west at around 5 mph. Confidence: High
Tonight: Mostly clear and muggy conditions continue with lows from around 70 to the mid-70s right in the city. Light breezes from the west and south. Confidence: High
Tomorrow (Wednesday): Mostly sunny, hot and humid with high temperatures mostly in the mid-90s. Dew points rise into the low 70s meaning high humidity and heat index values up to the upper 90s to about 100. Light winds mainly from the south direction at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: High
Tomorrow night: Mostly clear again, but still lots of humidity with lows in the low-to-mid 70s again. Confidence: High
A look ahead
Thursday should see partly to mostly sunny skies and another strong daytime surge of heat pushing highs into the mid-90s. Humidity runs high again, too. It will be wise to hydrate and seek shade for outdoor activity. Thursday night sees a few clouds and very muggy conditions with lows in the mid-70s. Confidence: High
Friday features more high humidity, but some increase in cloud cover in the afternoon could limit highs to the low 90s or so. There is also a chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm for some relief. Friday night could pick up an evening shower or storm but, otherwise, expect partly cloudy skies and muggy lows in the low to mid-70s again. Confidence: Medium-High
The weekend offers variable sky conditions alternating between partly sunny and cloudy with scattered late day showers and storms. Most of the time should stay dry, but that humidity hanging in the air is moderate to high on Saturday and closer to moderate on Sunday. Temperatures are not as hot with highs in the mid- to upper 80s and lows Saturday night from 70-76. Confidence: Medium-High