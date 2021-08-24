Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options
Through Tonight: It’s a relatively pleasant evening, if you’re a summer night kind of person like me. Under mainly clear skies, temperatures will slowly dip to lows around 70 or 75. Winds will be out of the south, around five to 10 mph.
Tomorrow (Wednesday): High pressure remains in control, which means we will have lots of sun and very limited potential for many clouds or rain. Highs should strive for the low- and mid-90s once again. Humidity will probably be a notch higher, so the heat index will be near 100.
Pollen update: Weed pollen is moderate/high. Grass pollen is moderate. Tree pollen and mold spores are low.
Andrew anniversary: Somehow it has been 29 years since Category 5 Hurricane Andrew sliced a path across south Florida. According to the National Weather Service office in Miami, the storm had sustained 165 mph winds, destroyed 49,000 homes and caused $29 billion in damage while killing more than three dozen people.
