Henri exiting after delivering flooding rain and gusty winds; more activity to brew by early September
Hurricane season ordinarily peaks around Sept. 15, with activity markedly ramping up from late August into September. Forecasters have been calling for an extra-busy hurricane season with above-average activity, and it’s likely that the next few months could bear witness to two to four major hurricanes roaming the seas. Grace slammed Tuxpan in the Mexican state of Veracruz at Category 3 strength late last week.
A system in the western Caribbean
Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center were monitoring a disturbance north of the Gulf of Venezuela that was showing some initial signs of organization. Its short-term prospects are unimpressive, but it has a 60 percent chance of developing in the next five days.
The system is tough to spot on satellite and has no distinguishable swirl, but it is visible as a packet of convection, or shower and thunderstorm activity, sliding westward north of Guyana. Wind shear, or a change of wind speed and/or direction with height, is running on the higher side, disrupting the system’s attempts to become more vertically structured. That should change in the coming days, and a tropical depression could form by the weekend.
By Friday into Saturday, the system may encounter a window of favorable atmospheric conditions and could get its act together in a hurry, perhaps earning a name before making landfall in the Yucatán Peninsula. Rainfall of four inches or more could drench the Yucatán. Then things become a bit more uncertain.
A more southern track of the system as it drifts northwest would limit its time spent over the lukewarm waters of the Bay of Campeche, capping its strength and steering the system into the coast of Veracruz or Tamaulipas. It wouldn’t be a problem stateside.
If the fledgling storm trends farther north, it will probably end up stronger, and could head into northern Mexico or threaten the Texas shoreline. Uncertainty abounds, but Sunday into Monday is a period to keep an eye on.
A central Atlantic fish storm
Also being monitored is an area of thunderstorm activity tracing a spiral about 900 miles east-northeast of the Leeward Islands. Ocean water temperatures are borderline for development, and upper-level winds are pernicious. The system is moving northwest at 15 mph.
It appears the system will eventually make a right-hand turn and move to the northeast this weekend, perhaps developing quickly and becoming a hurricane. Weather models are bullish on its prospects for development.
The Hurricane Center estimates a 20 percent chance of development through Thursday, but majority odds by Sunday.
Signs of awakening south of Cape Verde
Meteorologists routinely monitor the eastern tropical Atlantic south of the Cape Verde islands for when tropical waves, or the seeds of nascent tropical cyclones, roll offshore of Africa. Tropical waves can develop elsewhere, too, but the ones that exit the African coastline every two to three days pass over the Atlantic’s Main Development Region, or MDR. That imaginary box represents a zone of toasty Atlantic waters and seasonably low wind shear that frequently proves conducive to tropical development.
It’s also a stretch that’s favorable for long-duration storminess, since individual systems can trek westward and remain over the elongated swath of hot water for a considerable period before “recurving” northward.
One disturbance 400 miles south-southwest of Cape Verde is showing some signs of potential growth, but has only a 30 percent chance of developing. While that system is likely to remain out at sea, it underscores the propensity for similar systems to materialize in that part of the world during the coming weeks.
At the moment, a large and strong “convectively coupled Kelvin wave” is set to pass over the Atlantic soon, flipping a switch that will make hurricane development more likely. Such CCKWs are large-scale overturning circulations that meander about the global tropics and feature sinking air, or subsidence, on one side and broad rising motion on the other. The rising branch of the wave should move over the Atlantic in about a week, making for greater odds that several tropical waves will grow into hefty storms.