At the moment, a large and strong “convectively coupled Kelvin wave” is set to pass over the Atlantic soon, flipping a switch that will make hurricane development more likely. Such CCKWs are large-scale overturning circulations that meander about the global tropics and feature sinking air, or subsidence, on one side and broad rising motion on the other. The rising branch of the wave should move over the Atlantic in about a week, making for greater odds that several tropical waves will grow into hefty storms.